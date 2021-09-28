Ford’s Blue Oval City to include first-of-its-kind trade school, create 6K new jobs in Tennessee

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee formally announced plans for a billion-dollar vehicle and battery manufacturing plant coming to the Mid-South. Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery manufacturer SK Innovation are teaming up to build several state-of-the-art factories in the U.S.

Tennessee’s is called Blue Oval City and it’s setting up shop just 50 miles from Downtown Memphis in Haywood County. After 12 years the 3,600 acres of land will be out to use.

Lee says not only will the $5.6 billion investment create 6,000 new jobs for Tennesseans but it will also include a first-of-its-kind trade school that will be built on the state-owned megasite.

Leading companies select TN because of our skilled workforce. This unique partnership with @Ford will enable Tennesseans to skill up & meet the specific employment demands of Blue Oval City. TN stands ready to provide a 21st century workforce. https://t.co/Ko2uOeQ4d5 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 28, 2021

It’s a part of a workforce development partnership between Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Ford.

The school’s training “will focus on electric vehicle and battery manufacturing and repair with the curriculum concentrating on mechatronics engineering and auto mechanics.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.