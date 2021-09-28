Advertise with Us
Ford’s Blue Oval City to include first-of-its-kind trade school, create 6K new jobs in Tennessee

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee formally announced plans for a billion-dollar vehicle and battery manufacturing plant coming to the Mid-South. Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery manufacturer SK Innovation are teaming up to build several state-of-the-art factories in the U.S.

Tennessee’s is called Blue Oval City and it’s setting up shop just 50 miles from Downtown Memphis in Haywood County. After 12 years the 3,600 acres of land will be out to use.

Lee says not only will the $5.6 billion investment create 6,000 new jobs for Tennesseans but it will also include a first-of-its-kind trade school that will be built on the state-owned megasite.

It’s a part of a workforce development partnership between Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Ford.

The school’s training “will focus on electric vehicle and battery manufacturing and repair with the curriculum concentrating on mechatronics engineering and auto mechanics.”

