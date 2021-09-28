Advertise with Us
First Alert: The return of a rainy pattern for the next several days

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An increased flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be in place across the Mid-South the rest of the week and into the weekend. This will combine with a series of upper level disturbances to keep the chance of rain in place for much of the area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a light Southeast wind and lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, a light Southeast wind, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, high temperatures again in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 70s.

