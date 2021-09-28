Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Family announces funeral arrangements for woman killed in Kroger mass shooting

Olivia King, pictured here with her son Major Greg Kim of the U.S. Air Force, was killed in a...
Olivia King, pictured here with her son Major Greg Kim of the U.S. Air Force, was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Collierville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 23. Her other son, Wes King, is the director of bands at the University of Findlay.(Photo courtesy of the King family)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the woman who died moments after a mass shooting at a grocery store in Collierville announced funeral arrangements to honor her life.

Son of Olivia King, Wes King, says the public is welcome to attend her viewing and funeral.

The viewing will be Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m. both at the Church of the Incarnation.

Olivia King was one of 15 victims shot inside Kroger on New Byhalia Road in Collierville last week. She was simply shopping when the gunfire erupted. Collierville Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser says she and King were friends.

“She was kind, generous, selfless, kind of quiet, always thinking of other people,” said Fraser. “She would go to mass at Incarnation almost every day. Like I told somebody, everybody needs to be more like Olivia.”

Collierville police have since identified the man responsible for her death as 29-year-old Uk Thang who was a third-party vendor for the grocery store.

Investigators say he was asked to leave the job the morning before he opened fire in the store and then turning the gun on himself.

Several fundraisers have been created to support the victims and their families of this tragedy. If you are interested in donating, visit the links below:

GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting

Relief fund created to support victims of Collierville mass shooting

#ColliervilleStrong fundraiser created to help victims of grocery store shooting

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
Shelby County Health Department issues new health order with guidance for businesses, schools
Darrius Muldrow
Memphis man arrested for online threats against Mid-South Fair
FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies over a Ford auto dealership,...
Ford Motor Co. selects Memphis Regional Megasite for battery and vehicle manufacturing plant

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,520 new cases reported Tues.
Man wanted in landscape robberies
Man wanted for multiple landscape robberies
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
Two appeals filed in school mask opt-out rulings