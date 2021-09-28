Family announces funeral arrangements for woman killed in Kroger mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the woman who died moments after a mass shooting at a grocery store in Collierville announced funeral arrangements to honor her life.

Son of Olivia King, Wes King, says the public is welcome to attend her viewing and funeral.

The viewing will be Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m. both at the Church of the Incarnation.

Olivia King was one of 15 victims shot inside Kroger on New Byhalia Road in Collierville last week. She was simply shopping when the gunfire erupted. Collierville Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser says she and King were friends.

“She was kind, generous, selfless, kind of quiet, always thinking of other people,” said Fraser. “She would go to mass at Incarnation almost every day. Like I told somebody, everybody needs to be more like Olivia.”

Collierville police have since identified the man responsible for her death as 29-year-old Uk Thang who was a third-party vendor for the grocery store.

Investigators say he was asked to leave the job the morning before he opened fire in the store and then turning the gun on himself.

Several fundraisers have been created to support the victims and their families of this tragedy. If you are interested in donating, visit the links below:

GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting

Relief fund created to support victims of Collierville mass shooting

#ColliervilleStrong fundraiser created to help victims of grocery store shooting

