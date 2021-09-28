Congressman Steve Cohen supports NIH’s new guidance on monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen is supporting the National Institutes of Health (NIH) decision to change its guidance on the use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients in line with the recommendations he made in a letter to President Joe Biden.

In the letter to Biden last week, Cohen urged him not to prioritize those who have not been vaccinated over the vaccinated for the monoclonal antibody therapy.

“For people who develop COVID-19 after receiving SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, prior vaccination should not affect treatment decisions, including the use of and timing of treatment with monoclonal antibodies.”

Cohen released the following statement Monday regarding the change:

“I am pleased that the NIH has updated its guidance so that the unvaccinated and vaccinated are each treated with the appropriate medical intervention. This is the right policy. People should be treated with antibodies regardless of their vaccination status.”

