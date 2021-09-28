CDC: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest data labels suicide the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Dr. Shubi Mukatira with the Transformation Center in Memphis encourages people to be mindful of certain behaviors that may indicate that someone is at risk.

“All of a sudden they’re withdrawn, isolating, not getting out of bed, not going to work. These are signs that they are getting worse or deteriorating. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they would attempt suicide. But it means that we need to be mindful that they are at an increased risk,” said Mukatira.

Those experiencing chronic illness, folks who are alone without support systems, and even those going through a recent breakup could be considered a high risk for suicide.

Though traumatic events, like the mass shooting at a Collierville Kroger last week, can potentially lead to post-traumatic stress. Mukatira is careful to not label all individuals with PTSD as high risk for suicide.

“But what I would say is, it is a comorbid medical condition that really needs careful attention. Individuals can progress to having a significant major depressive episode, so that could increase their risk for a suicide attempt,” he said.

Mukatira encourages anyone with feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression not to suffer in silence.

“Reach out to the National Suicide Prevention hotline, reach out to local authorities, reach out to your doctor. You can even go to an ER or urgent care. Reach out. There are resources available. You can get help. You can get support. You can get through this,” said Mukatira.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 800-273-8255

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.