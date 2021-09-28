Best Life: How to earn a promotion working from home

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Since the pandemic, the number of home-based workers has surged. A new study revealed that by 2025, more than 36 million Americans will be working remotely. A new Upwork’s survey revealed remote workers are 35 percent to 40 percent more productive than their in-office counterparts. So, how can you get ahead and still work from home?

More and more people are doing it and survey after survey shows Americans like working remotely. In one recent study, 27 percent of employees said they’d take a ten to 20 percent pay cut to work from home! But how do employees shine when they’re not in the office? During virtual meetings, keep your camera on and lean in a little more to show you’re focused. Stay present in all meetings, ask questions and comment when appropriate.

“It’s been more efficient for folks to be able to get up and work directly rather than having to get frazzled by a long commute,” said Joel Garris the President and CEO of Nelson Financial.

Designate a specific workspace that’s free of distractions. A good rule of thumb is to wear attire that would be appropriate if your boss would need you on video right away. One of the most important things for parents, make childcare arrangements.

Garris explains that “it’s easy to get distracted.”

Do attend any face-to-face networking opportunities whenever possible to foster strong relationships with your colleagues. Ask for more responsibility and do volunteer for new tasks outside your job description to give you an edge.

Another good idea … seek out a mentor within your company, and schedule regular face-to-face meetings. Don’t skip the meetings, treat them as important as your best client.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.