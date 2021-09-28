Baptist Memorial Health Care requiring all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South hospital system is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Baptist Memorial Health Care employees must be vaccinated by November 1.

“After much consideration and discussion, our leadership team believes this is the best decision for our employees, patients and community,” said Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO Jason Little. “With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible and right thing to do.”

Baptist says about 16 percent of its employees in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee are vaccinated, which is over 19,000 employees.

The majority of Baptist’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Little says it’s important as health care providers to set an example and take the lead in protecting the community.

