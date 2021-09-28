4 teens arrested for car break-ins at downtown Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested four teenagers Tuesday for nearly a dozen car burglaries at South Bluffs Apartments in downtown Memphis.

Officers responded to a report of 10 car break-ins Monday with numerous items stolen from the vehicles.

According to a police report, one victim tracked his stolen iPhone to an apartment complex on Breedlove near Chelsea. Officers found the four teens in a back bedroom with two guns -- one of which was modified to be fully automatic.

The police report says the teens were wearing clothing matching four suspects captured on Ring video walking in the area of the car break-ins.

Police recovered the stolen phone from one of the teens’ younger siblings who said she got it from her brother, 18-year-old Lynn Ayers.

Officers also recovered a social security card belonging to one of the burglary victims, a stolen Jeep and numerous other stolen items inside the vehicle.

Ayers, 18-year-old Tamia Holmes, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with 10 counts each of vehicle burglary.

Ayers was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

