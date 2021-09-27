Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

WATCH: Steer gets loose, injures woman at state fair in Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A woman received minor injuries after a steer got loose at the East Texas State Fair over the weekend, KLTV reported.

According to Cody Rosenbalm, director of marketing and entertainment at the East Texas State Fair, the incident happened sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Rosenbalm said a crew of handlers were loading the animals onto the back of a trailer to leave when one of the steers got away.

Rosenbalm said it is pretty common for cows to get away from handlers, but they usually stay confined to the livestock areas due to fencing. In this case, somehow the steer found its way around the fencing and made its way around the livestock barn and across the street into the carnival.

Video of the getaway was captured by Jacob Wilkes.

Rosenbalm said the injured woman declined a paramedic that was offered. Once the steer entered the carnival area, it was quickly corralled and captured by a team of fair staff and handlers.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expectant mother dies from COVID-19
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Congressman writes president, suggests antibody treatment should not be prioritized to the unvaccinated
Katrina Robinson
Federal judge acquits State Sen. Katrina Robinson of majority of charges
MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run
Satellite image of Hurricane Sam as of 9:20 AM CT Sunday, September 26, 2021
Hurricane Sam remains a major storm; NHC tracks three other systems in the Atlantic

Latest News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight
Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Vaccination deadline arrives for NY health care workers
Mashariki Kudumu, maternal and infant health director for the March of Dimes in Los Angeles,...
Lower death rates for Black moms is goal of California bill
Jake Martinez competed this past weekend at the Palm Springs Open, a U.S. Kids Golf tournament....
11-year-old golfer sinks 2 holes-in-one