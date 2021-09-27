Wahlberg brother talks new restaurant at the Pyramid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wahlburgers Wild is now open at the Bass Pro Shops at The Pyramid.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Chef Paul Wahlberg to get the scoop on the menu and what customers can expect.

“So, we have our beautiful core menu of Wahlburgers, but then we’re also going to go with some venison and bison,” Wahlberg said. “So, we have some great choices and we’re going to start to expand and have different specials and things like that as we go.”

It’s the first Wahlburgers venue in Tennessee and first-ever inside a Bass Pro Shops location.

“It’s fantastic,” Wahlberg said. “It’s beautiful. Bass Pro always does such a great job, and their décor is fantastic and it’s amazing. They hit all the details and so we’re just happy to be a part of it.”

