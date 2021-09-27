Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee attorney general appeals judges’ rulings blocking governor’s mask opt-out order

(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III is appealing two recent rulings that blocked Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of masks at schools.

Three federal judges have ruled against the governor’s order -- in Shelby, Knox and Williamson counties.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman granted a preliminary injunction on behalf of three families involved in the Shelby County lawsuit, which claims the governor’s order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Slatery is seeking a stay of the Shelby County and Knox County ruling, saying the decisions “impeded the Governor’s executive authority during an emergency to direct the State’s public health response.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expectant mother dies from COVID-19
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
In letter to president, Congressman Cohen suggests changes to guidelines for antibody treatment so unvaccinated aren’t prioritized over vaccinated
Katrina Robinson
Federal judge acquits State Sen. Katrina Robinson of majority of charges
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run

Latest News

Teacher asked students question
Knox County Superintendent: Masks required on Monday
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Lawmakers reach agreement on medical marijuana bill
Lawmakers reach agreement on medical marijuana bill
Lawmakers reach agreement on medical marijuana bill
Lawmakers reach agreement on medical marijuana bill