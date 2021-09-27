Tennessee attorney general appeals judges’ rulings blocking governor’s mask opt-out order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III is appealing two recent rulings that blocked Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of masks at schools.

Three federal judges have ruled against the governor’s order -- in Shelby, Knox and Williamson counties.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman granted a preliminary injunction on behalf of three families involved in the Shelby County lawsuit, which claims the governor’s order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Slatery is seeking a stay of the Shelby County and Knox County ruling, saying the decisions “impeded the Governor’s executive authority during an emergency to direct the State’s public health response.”

