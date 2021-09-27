Temperatures and humidity are on the rise in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The week has begun with warmer temperatures and increased moisture and we can expect another warm and somewhat humid day tomorrow. The additional Gulf moisture will lead to increasing rain chances as the week continues.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light South wind, and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.