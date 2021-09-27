Sunshine sticks around for a few more days, but rain arrives mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the mid 50s to lower 60s this morning. It will be sunny and dry today with high temperatures reaching into the upper 80s this afternoon. The quiet weather will continue this evening with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 64 degrees. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. A weak cold front will arrive on Wednesday, so there will be a chance of showers. There will also be a chance for rain on Thursday, but rain will be hit or miss. Afternoon high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will feature more sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry and sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and low temperatures in the mid 60s.

