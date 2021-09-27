Advertise with Us
Shelby County Health Department issues new health order with guidance for businesses, schools

((Source: WMC))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) issued a new health order that’s set to go into effect Thursday, September. 30.

Health Order 26 includes data about a recent decline in cases and new information on developments that have happened since Health Order 25 was issued.

The new order also includes guidance on booster doses and information about Pfizer’s announcement that it’s seeking approval to use its vaccine for children five years old and older.

Additionally, Health Order 26 includes information on the requirement of businesses and schools to report to SCHD within 24 hours any employee, student, worker, or contractor who has tested positive for COVID-19 or had contact with someone who has tested positive.

As part of Health Order 26, businesses and schools are to post “mask required” signs at entrances into their buildings.

View Health Order 26 below.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
In letter to president, Congressman Cohen suggests changes to guidelines for antibody treatment so unvaccinated aren't prioritized over vaccinated
Federal judge acquits State Sen. Katrina Robinson of majority of charges
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
