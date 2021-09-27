‘Sea of Blue’ to be held honoring MPD officer who died of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitation will be held Monday for Memphis Police officer, Alex Shindler, followed by a “Sea of Blue” procession.

The community came together over the weekend to remember him.

A benefit concert was held Friday at Rocky’s Bar in East Memphis to help support Officer Shindler’s family.

Shindler died last Monday while receiving treatment for an illness at Baptist East Hospital. According to Facebook posts from his family, he had been battling COVID-19 for several weeks.

“This was unexpected and as you know Alex was only 35 years old,” said Colin Berryhill, a fellow officer. “And we just want to make sure that his family is taken care of and that they have what they need. It’s also just a moment to come together for everybody to just honor his life.”Shindler is survived by his wife and two children.

The visitation is planned for Highpoint Church in East Memphis at 4 p.m.

And then the Memphis Police Department will conduct a “Sea of Blue” at 7.

Shindler will be buried Tuesday morning at 11.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.