Memphis police release photos of vehicles of interest in murder of woman and unborn child

Memphis police release photos of vehicles of interest in murder of woman and unborn child(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department released photos of vehicles of interest in the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The shooting happened in August 2020 and claimed the life of 32-year-old Keierra McNeil and her unborn baby.

The police department says officers responded to the shooting in the 9000 block of Walnut Grove and found McNeil shot inside of a black Mercedes. McNeil and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the owners of the cars or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.

