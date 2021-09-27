Advertise with Us
Memphis man arrested for online threats against Mid-South Fair

Darrius Muldrow
Darrius Muldrow(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is in jail for allegedly making online threats aimed at the Mid-South Fair, which began last Thursday at the Landers Center in Southaven.

According to Southaven police, they were notified around 5:30 p.m. Friday about a Facebook post with threatening language directed at the fair.

Detectives identified the user who made the post as Darrius Marcellius Muldrow.

Southaven police coordinated with Memphis police to locate Muldrow who was then arrested under Mississippi’s terroristic threats law.

Muldrow was taken to the Shelby County Jail where he’s awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

No other details about the post were released nor was a possible motive for the post.

The Mid-South Fair continues daily at the Landers Center through Oct. 3.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

