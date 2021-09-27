Advertise with Us
Memphis Animal Services, health department opening drive-thru vaccination clinics for pets

(WCJB)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services and the Shelby County Health Department is offering drive-thru vaccinations and microchipping for cats and dogs during the month of October.

Some shots are free but the rabies vaccination fee for cats is $10. The dog vaccinations fee scale is determined by the municipality of residence and the reproductive status of the dog.

MemphisBartlettGermantownUnincorporated County
Sterile: $15Sterile: $20Sterile: $20Sterile: $15
Fertile $25Fertile: $26Fertile: $25Fertile: $25

Organizers say the health services will be provided at a low cost.

Pet owners can visit the locations for their pets:

  • Orange Mound Community Center | 2572 Park Avenue | October 9 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Rabies vaccinations and license stag
    • Free DA2PP vaccination for dogs
    • Free FVRCP vaccinations for cats
    • Free microchipping for dogs and cats
  • Shelby County Health Department | 1826 Sycamore View Road
    • Rabies vaccinations and license tags
  • Orange Mound Community Center | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Rabies vaccinations and license tags
  • Shelby County Health Department
    • Rabies vaccinations and license stag
    • Free DA2PP vaccination for dogs
    • Free FVRCP vaccinations for cats
    • Free microchipping for dogs and cats

Cash and credits are accepted with no appointment required.

The organizations asks that all dogs are leashed and remain in the car. All cats must be secured and all owners must wear a mask.

