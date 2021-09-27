LIVE: Sea of Blue honors Memphis police officer who died after battling COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fallen officer is being remembered for his dedication to the Memphis Police Department.

Officer Jimmie Shindler died after battling COVID-19.

Memphis police officers arrived at Hope Church Memphis for a caravan that will light up the streets of blue in honor of one of their own.

Hope Church Memphis was Shindler’s home church. The Sea of Blue will end at the Mt. Moriah precinct, which is the only precinct Shindler worked for over his entire career with the Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.