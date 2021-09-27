Advertise with Us
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown

Hernando bank robbery suspect
Hernando bank robbery suspect(Hernando Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Police along with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in Hernando.

Hernando police say a Black male about 6′2″ tall and 180 pounds entered Southern Bancorp around 11:02 a.m. Monday with a gun. He left the bank on foot around two minutes later heading north.

DeSoto County officials say a nearby school, Hernando Hills Elementary School, is on lockdown as a precaution. The school says it is sending out the message below to parents:

“The Hernando Police Department contacted Hernando Hills Elementary School administration regarding a bank robbery near the school. As a result, the exterior doors of Hernando Hills Elementary will remain locked until the situation is resolved. Students will continue with their regular day inside the building, but there will be no outdoor recess until the Hernando Police Department gives clearance. We expect to have a regular dismissal at the end of the school day. We will call Hernando Hills’ parents with another update before the end of the day. The Hernando Police Department has advised that Hernando Hills Elementary School is the only school affected by this situation.”

The bank is located at the intersection of Byhalia and McIngvale Road.

Police say no one was injured.

If you have any information on this case, call Hernando Police Department at 662-429-9096.

Scene of Hernando bank robbery
Scene of Hernando bank robbery(Action News 5)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

