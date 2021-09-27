Advertise with Us
Houston High School students, staff wearing maroon to stand with Collierville mass shooting victims

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Community support is pouring in for the victims and first responders impacted in the Collierville Kroger mass shooting last week.

On Monday, Houston High School in Germantown is asking students and staff to wear maroon to show solidarity with Collierville.

In a Facebook post, the school said “our hearts are with our Collierville friends and community. Let’s come together to show support.”

