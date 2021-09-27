Gas station employee injured in hit-and-run
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say that a Mapco employee was struck by a vehicle East Brooks Road Sunday night.
Police say the employee was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a black Dodge Charge.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.