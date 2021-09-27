Gas station employee injured in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say that a Mapco employee was struck by a vehicle East Brooks Road Sunday night.

Police say the employee was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a black Dodge Charge.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.