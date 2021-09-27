Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61

(CHARLES SMITH | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Governor Ronnie Musgrove’s wife has died at the age of 61.

Melody Bruce Musgrove’s family says she died at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where she was being treated for leukemia on Monday.

Musgrove served as the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs director from 2010 to 2016.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expectant mother dies from COVID-19
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
In letter to president, Congressman Cohen suggests changes to guidelines for antibody treatment so unvaccinated aren’t prioritized over vaccinated
Katrina Robinson
Federal judge acquits State Sen. Katrina Robinson of majority of charges
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run

Latest News

Tennessee attorney general appeals judges’ rulings blocking governor’s mask opt-out order
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Boy pays special visit to Collierville police chief to pray and deliver letter
Boy pays special visit to Collierville police chief to pray and deliver letter
Memphis police release photos of vehicles of interest in murder of woman and unborn child
Memphis police release photos of vehicles of interest in murder of woman and unborn child