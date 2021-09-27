Advertise with Us
Former FDA commissioner says Delta variant surge still running its course, could end by Thanksgiving

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the next few weeks, health experts expect new cases of COVID-19 to go up again--hitting different regions at a time.

CNN talked with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and Pfizer Board member, who says once it plays out it could slow down by the holidays.

“I think by Thanksgiving you’ll have seen this move it’s way through the country,” said Gottlieb. “The virus isn’t going away but prevalence levels will decline to a level that feels more manageable.”

But what exactly does manageable mean?

We were seeing a 7-day average of up to 160,000 cases a day at the peak of the surge. Right now, the CDC says that the average is closer to 114,000 new cases a day.

And Gottlieb expects we’ll eventually drop down to about 20,000 cases a day but getting there depends on more people getting vaccinated.

