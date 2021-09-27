Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ford Motor Co. selects Memphis Regional Megasite for battery and vehicle manufacturing plant

FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies over a Ford auto dealership,...
FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, an American flag flies over a Ford auto dealership, in Waukee, Iowa. Ford’s outlook for the second quarter is improving, as the automaker is seeing strong customer reservations for four of its new vehicles. Ford Motor Co. now anticipates, Thursday, June 17, its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to top its expectations and be significantly better than the year-ago period. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the largest battery and vehicle manufacturing campuses in the country will be built in the Mid-South.

Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that Ford Motor Company will move into the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County. Ford and SK Innovation will invest $5.6 billion to build a 3,600-acre mega campus called Blue Oval City. The site will be where the production of next-generation all-electric F-series trucks will being in 2025.

The project will create 5,800 new jobs in West Tennessee.

“West Tennessee is primed to deliver the workforce and quality of life needed to create the next great American success story with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation,” said Lee. “This is a watershed moment for Tennesseans as we lead the future of the automotive industry and advanced manufacturing.”

Lee will join with other local leaders and Ford executives Tuesday in Shelby County for a larger unveiling of the plan.

Senator Raumesh Akbari 9D-Memphis) released the following statement regarding the announcement:

“West Tennesseans will build the next generation of electric vehicles in America. That’s an amazing reality today. It’s actually difficult to overstate the significance of this announcement and the potential for transformative change that an underserved community will see from this historic investment. As America gears up to own the electric vehicle marketplace, I will stand in full support of a project that puts our families to work producing these vehicles with good wages and benefits.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expectant mother dies from COVID-19
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
In letter to president, Congressman Cohen suggests changes to guidelines for antibody treatment so unvaccinated aren’t prioritized over vaccinated
Katrina Robinson
Federal judge acquits State Sen. Katrina Robinson of majority of charges
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run

Latest News

Judge explains acquittal of 15 of the 20 counts facing State Sen. Katrina Robinson
Judge explains acquittal of 15 of the 20 counts facing State Sen. Katrina Robinson
Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson begins week 3 of trial, now facing only 5 counts of...
Judge explains acquittal of 15 of the 20 counts facing State Sen. Katrina Robinson
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Tennessee attorney general appeals judges’ rulings blocking governor’s mask opt-out order