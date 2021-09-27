Ford Motor Co. selects Memphis Regional Megasite for battery and vehicle manufacturing plant

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the largest battery and vehicle manufacturing campuses in the country will be built in the Mid-South.

Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that Ford Motor Company will move into the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County. Ford and SK Innovation will invest $5.6 billion to build a 3,600-acre mega campus called Blue Oval City. The site will be where the production of next-generation all-electric F-series trucks will being in 2025.

The project will create 5,800 new jobs in West Tennessee.

“West Tennessee is primed to deliver the workforce and quality of life needed to create the next great American success story with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation,” said Lee. “This is a watershed moment for Tennesseans as we lead the future of the automotive industry and advanced manufacturing.”

Lee will join with other local leaders and Ford executives Tuesday in Shelby County for a larger unveiling of the plan.

Senator Raumesh Akbari 9D-Memphis) released the following statement regarding the announcement:

“West Tennesseans will build the next generation of electric vehicles in America. That’s an amazing reality today. It’s actually difficult to overstate the significance of this announcement and the potential for transformative change that an underserved community will see from this historic investment. As America gears up to own the electric vehicle marketplace, I will stand in full support of a project that puts our families to work producing these vehicles with good wages and benefits.”

