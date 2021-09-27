Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Daily pediatric cases on downward trend in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 27
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 27(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is seeing a downward trend in pediatric cases within the last week.

On Monday, Shelby County Health Department reported 22 new pediatric cases but there are still 1,376 children currently battling the virus across the county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,718 people have contracted the highly transmissible virus with 2,054 dying due to its complications.

The health department and joint task force say, though daily cases are dropping, we aren’t out of the woods yet.

SCHD reports there are 4,194 active cases within the county. Another 102 cases and 20 deaths were reported Monday morning.

The best way health officials say the community can battle the spread of the virus is by masking up and getting the vaccine.

Shelby County vaccination data:

  • 484,657 total people vaccinated
  • 81,495 people partially vaccinated
  • 403,162 people fully vaccinated
  • 872,250 total vaccinations administered
  • 7,559 vaccinations reported within last seven days

The goal is to reach 700,000 people fully vaccinated for “herd immunity”

You can visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Shelby County.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expectant mother dies from COVID-19
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Congressman writes president, suggests antibody treatment should not be prioritized to the unvaccinated
Katrina Robinson
Federal judge acquits 15 of 20 charges against Katrina Robinson
MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run
Satellite image of Hurricane Sam as of 9:20 AM CT Sunday, September 26, 2021
Hurricane Sam remains a major storm; NHC tracks three other systems in the Atlantic

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,773 new cases reported Mon.
Former FDA commissioner says Delta variant surge still running its course, could end by Thanksgiving
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
Congressman writes president, suggests antibody treatment should not be prioritized to the...
Congressman writes president, suggests antibody treatment should not be prioritized to the unvaccinated