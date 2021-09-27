Daily pediatric cases on downward trend in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is seeing a downward trend in pediatric cases within the last week.

On Monday, Shelby County Health Department reported 22 new pediatric cases but there are still 1,376 children currently battling the virus across the county.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,718 people have contracted the highly transmissible virus with 2,054 dying due to its complications.

The health department and joint task force say, though daily cases are dropping, we aren’t out of the woods yet.

SCHD reports there are 4,194 active cases within the county. Another 102 cases and 20 deaths were reported Monday morning.

The best way health officials say the community can battle the spread of the virus is by masking up and getting the vaccine.

Shelby County vaccination data:

484,657 total people vaccinated

81,495 people partially vaccinated

403,162 people fully vaccinated

872,250 total vaccinations administered

7,559 vaccinations reported within last seven days

The goal is to reach 700,000 people fully vaccinated for “herd immunity”

You can visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Shelby County.

