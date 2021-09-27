COVID-19 deaths rise as cases fall in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases are declining nation-wide. The drop is mirrored in Shelby County with the seven-day case average hovering around 300 cases a day.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial says COVID-19 deaths are not trending the same way as cases.

“We’re up to 2,000 deaths per day right now in the U.S., which is over 14,000 per week,” said Threlkeld.

In Shelby County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 78 total deaths for the week ending September 25.

“The deaths may continue on for some weeks,” said Threlkeld.

Part of the reason why deaths are on the rise while cases are seeing a decline is because of a lag in data. Some deaths may be from cases reported weeks prior.

Threlkeld also mentions that younger COVID-19 patients tend to stay hospitalized for extended periods.

“Younger people, they tend to stay sicker longer. Even when they don’t survive the infection, they’re in the ICU for a much longer period of time,” said Threlkeld.

Still, health professionals are hopeful that case numbers and even hospitalizations continue to decline, but they remain cautious.

“It is very, very difficult to underestimate what this virus can do,” said Threlkeld. “We hope that the combination of what we’re doing with the vaccine and simply our immune experience with the virus is at least limiting its options and its capability to infect us.”

