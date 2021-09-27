Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

#ColliervilleStrong fundraiser created to help victims of grocery store shooting

Supporting Collierville mass shooting victims
Supporting Collierville mass shooting victims(colliervillestrong.com)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Citizens of Collierville joined together over the weekend to create another avenue to support the victims of the mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store.

#ColliervilleStrong was created after a shooter, now identified as 29-year-old Uk Thang, opened fire inside the store shooting 15 people, including Olivia King who later died in the hospital.

Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King(Facebook)

Those who wish to support the victims and their families can purchase a #ColliervilleStrong car decal or yard sign and the proceeds will go directly to those impacted by this incident.

If you are interested in helping, visit colliervilletnstrong.com/donate for more information.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $20,000 and a relief fund created by Patriot Bank are up and running to offer additional help to victims and their families.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Congressman writes president, suggests antibody treatment should not be prioritized to the unvaccinated
MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run
Katrina Robinson
Federal judge acquits 15 of 20 charges against Katrina Robinson
Mid-South Fair now underway
Correction: Mid-South Fair is open, accepting guests

Latest News

Houston High School students, staff wearing maroon to stand with Collierville mass shooting victims
Collierville community looks to heal broken hearts following tragedy
Collierville community looks to heal broken hearts following tragedy
Mid-South Fair now underway
Correction: Mid-South Fair is open, accepting guests
Joey Frisco leading his trio of elephants at the Carden International Circus.
Carden International Circus ‘Return of Fun in 2021!’ comes to Memphis