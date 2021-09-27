City of Memphis offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus to join police force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus for Memphis Police Department Recruits.

“Since 2016, rebuilding the Memphis Police Department has been our top priority, " says Mayor Jim Strickland. “These new efforts are a direct reflection of just how important getting more officers on the force are to the City. I’m happy we’re able to do this and looking forward to the results. "

The city says other recruitment bonuses include up to $10,000 in relocation assistance and a starting salary of $45,623.

For information on recruiting qualifications visit joinmpd.com or text JOINMPD to 901-499-2336.

