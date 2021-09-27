Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City of Memphis offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus to join police force

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus for Memphis Police Department Recruits.

“Since 2016, rebuilding the Memphis Police Department has been our top priority, " says Mayor Jim Strickland. “These new efforts are a direct reflection of just how important getting more officers on the force are to the City. I’m happy we’re able to do this and looking forward to the results. "

The city says other recruitment bonuses include up to $10,000 in relocation assistance and a starting salary of $45,623.

For information on recruiting qualifications visit joinmpd.com or text JOINMPD to 901-499-2336.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Congressman writes president, suggests antibody treatment should not be prioritized to the unvaccinated
Katrina Robinson
Federal judge acquits 15 of 20 charges against Katrina Robinson
MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run
Mid-South Fair now underway
Correction: Mid-South Fair is open, accepting guests

Latest News

Regional One Health Elvis Presley Trauma Center
2 more mass shooting victims discharged from Regional One
Tate County deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,773 new cases reported Mon.
Third judge blocks Gov. Lee’s mask opt out in schools