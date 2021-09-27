COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville police chief received a special visitor Monday.

11-year-old Conner Underwood visited Chief Dale Lane to let him know that he was his assigned prayer partner in the Adopt A Cop program.

Conner didn’t leave before praying for Lane and also giving him a letter. In the letter, Conner thanks Lane for all that he does and reassures him that after last week’s deadly mass shooting, God is with him.

“I am so thankful for Conner’s heart. He made a difference in my life today, and there is no doubt he will be a world-changer,” said Lane.

Read Conner’s letter to Lane below.

Boy pays special visit to Collierville police chief to pray and deliver letter (Source: Collierville Police Department)

