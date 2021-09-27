3 sentenced for tracking, kidnapping bank employees in bank robbery scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are facing years in federal prison for tracking and kidnapping bank employees to help them commit multiple robberies in 2018 and 2019.

The U.S. Attorney of Western District of Tennessee Office says Antonio Johnson, 44, Travis Jackson, 37 and Shalundra Johnson 39 were all sentenced Monday after being found guilty of kidnapping and multiple bank robberies.

According to investigators, Jackson’s DNA was discovered on a zip-tie used to capture an employee of Trustmark Bank on Elvis Presley Road. Jackson reportedly followed the woman home on September 14, 2018, forced her inside and tied her hands. He then drove to the bank with the employee to take $73,400.

Months later on December 7, 2018, Jackson reportedly did the same thing with an employee of First Tennessee Bank. His DNA was found on the zip-ties. Antonio Johnson’s cell phone records also placed him at the scene at the time of the burglary. Investigators say approximately $110,435 was taken from the location.

It was later discovered a tracking device was placed on the victim’s vehicle to determine where she lived.

On April 4, 2019, the trio used a tracking device once more to follow an employee home. She was zip-tied and forced into her vehicle with her 3-year-old child. The suspects demanded the keys to the bank, First South Financial Credit Union in Horn Lake, Mississippi, where $425,000 was taken in the robbery.

Shalundra Johnson is accused of putting tracking devices on the employees’ vehicles.

Travis Johnson is sentenced to 45 years in prison. Antonio Johnson is sentenced to 36 years. Shalundra Johnson is sentenced to 11.6 years in prison. All three of their sentences will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.