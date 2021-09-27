Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

3 sentenced for tracking, kidnapping bank employees in bank robbery scheme

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are facing years in federal prison for tracking and kidnapping bank employees to help them commit multiple robberies in 2018 and 2019.

The U.S. Attorney of Western District of Tennessee Office says Antonio Johnson, 44, Travis Jackson, 37 and Shalundra Johnson 39 were all sentenced Monday after being found guilty of kidnapping and multiple bank robberies.

According to investigators, Jackson’s DNA was discovered on a zip-tie used to capture an employee of Trustmark Bank on Elvis Presley Road. Jackson reportedly followed the woman home on September 14, 2018, forced her inside and tied her hands. He then drove to the bank with the employee to take $73,400.

Months later on December 7, 2018, Jackson reportedly did the same thing with an employee of First Tennessee Bank. His DNA was found on the zip-ties. Antonio Johnson’s cell phone records also placed him at the scene at the time of the burglary. Investigators say approximately $110,435 was taken from the location.

It was later discovered a tracking device was placed on the victim’s vehicle to determine where she lived.

On April 4, 2019, the trio used a tracking device once more to follow an employee home. She was zip-tied and forced into her vehicle with her 3-year-old child. The suspects demanded the keys to the bank, First South Financial Credit Union in Horn Lake, Mississippi, where $425,000 was taken in the robbery.

Shalundra Johnson is accused of putting tracking devices on the employees’ vehicles.

Travis Johnson is sentenced to 45 years in prison. Antonio Johnson is sentenced to 36 years. Shalundra Johnson is sentenced to 11.6 years in prison. All three of their sentences will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19
18-year-old expectant mother dies from COVID-19
Congressman Steve Cohen has asked judicial committee chair Bob Goodlatte for a hearing on...
Congressman writes president, suggests antibody treatment should not be prioritized to the unvaccinated
Katrina Robinson
Federal judge acquits State Sen. Katrina Robinson of majority of charges
MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run
Satellite image of Hurricane Sam as of 9:20 AM CT Sunday, September 26, 2021
Hurricane Sam remains a major storm; NHC tracks three other systems in the Atlantic

Latest News

Darrius Muldrow
Memphis man arrested for online threats against Mid-South Fair
Hernando bank robbery suspect
Law enforcement investigating Hernando bank robbery, nearby school on lockdown
Memphis Animal Services, health department opening drive-thru vaccination clinics for pets
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 27
Daily pediatric cases on downward trend in Shelby County