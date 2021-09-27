2 more mass shooting victims discharged from Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more victims injured in the Kroger mass shooting in Collierville are finally able to return home after being rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following the tragic event.

Regional One Health says the patients were discharged Monday morning.

Four other victims remain at the hospital but are in stable condition.

There were 15 total victims shot Thursday, with one who died of her injuries.

