2 more mass shooting victims discharged from Regional One

Regional One Health Elvis Presley Trauma Center
Regional One Health Elvis Presley Trauma Center(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more victims injured in the Kroger mass shooting in Collierville are finally able to return home after being rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following the tragic event.

Regional One Health says the patients were discharged Monday morning.

Four other victims remain at the hospital but are in stable condition.

There were 15 total victims shot Thursday, with one who died of her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

