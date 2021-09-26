Tigers 17 game home win streak snapped with 31-28 loss to UTSA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers didn’t look to have a hangover from their big SEC win over Mississippi State a week ago. On the first UTSA drive, Tigers’ Wardalis Ducksworth recovered a fumble in the endzone to get the Tigers on the board. Memphis went on to score 21-straight in the 1st quarter to get off to a fast start.

However, UTSA found offensive rhythm in the 2nd quarter when their defending Conference USA offensive player of the year, Sincere McCormick, punched in their first touchdown. The Tigers entered half up 21-7.

The second half started with McCormick’s second touchdown of the game. But Memphis looked to regain momentum when they ran a double reverse and quarterback Seth Henigan connected with tight end Sean Dykes inside the ten. Brandon Thomas would go on to score on the drive to go up 28-14.

In the start of the 4th quarter, UTSA came up with a strip sack on Seth Henigan. McCormick would punch in his third touchdown to tie the game at 28 on the Roadrunner’s next drive.

With two second left on the clock, UTSA hit a 42 yard game-winning field goal to remain undefeated with a 31-28 win.

The Tigers home win streak comes to an end at 17.

Memphis starts conference play at Temple, next Saturday.

