Sunny skies continue with warming temperatures

By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our dry and sunny pattern continue today, along with low humidity. However, temperatures will gradually warm and along with our humidity through the week with a few showers.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low 60s with a light wind.

THIS WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday a stray shower possible otherwise partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

