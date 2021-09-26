Advertise with Us
Rain chances increase slightly by mid-week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -This week temperatures will rise a few degrees and humidity will go up slightly through Tuesday. A cold front will bring more clouds and rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday as it tracks through. Behind the front, temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low 60s with a light wind.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the low to mid 60s with a light wind.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday a slight chance of showers otherwise partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower, highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly Cloudy both days with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

