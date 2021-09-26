Police: Man shot, killed in Memphis
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Perkins Road Saturday night.
Police say one man was found shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH, you will remain completely anonymous.
