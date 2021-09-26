MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian hit and run crash at Millbranch Road and David Drive.

According a twitter post by MPD, it happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning as the victim crossed near the corner of the street. The vehicle fled from the scene.

Right now, there is no clear description of the vehicle. The identity of the victim is also unknown.

