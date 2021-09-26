Advertise with Us
MPD investigate deadly pedestrian hit & run

Call 901-528-CASH with any tips
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian hit and run crash at Millbranch Road and David Drive.

According a twitter post by MPD, it happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning as the victim crossed near the corner of the street. The vehicle fled from the scene.

Right now, there is no clear description of the vehicle. The identity of the victim is also unknown.

Call 901-528-CASH with any tips on this fatal hit and run.

