Mid-South Fair closed, reaches capacity
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 7:25 p.m. letting people know that the Mid-South Fair will be closed.
According to the message the fair will be closed until further notice due to full capacity.
