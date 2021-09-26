Mid-South Fair closed, reaches capacity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 7:25 p.m. letting people know that the Mid-South Fair will be closed.

According to the message the fair will be closed until further notice due to full capacity.

See more details about the Mid-South Fair here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

