Man charged with murder in death of Hardin Co. deputy
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Clifton man is charged with first degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a Hardin County deputy.

An investigation by special agents with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lead to the arrest of 48-year-old Todd Alan Sticklin.

According to a TBI press release, it happened during a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Clifton Police Department arrived to scene and made contact with Sticklin, who was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Stricklin allegedly refused to drop the weapon. As another Hardin County deputy approached the home to assist, Sticklin reportedly shot him.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive.

According to the release, Sticklin ran from the scene into a wooded area. A few hours later, Sticklin was located and taken into custody by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Stricklin was booked in the Hardin County Jail before being transferred to the Chester County Jail.

