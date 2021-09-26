Hurricane Sam remains a major storm; NHC tracks three other systems in the Atlantic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sam remains a small but intense hurricane with a well-define eye Sunday morning.

Sam is a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts.

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. This general motion is expected to continue Sunday, but is due to take a turn to the northwest by Monday and maintain that path through midweek, turning it away from Florida and the Caribbean.

Hurricane Sam official track from the National Hurricane Center as of 9:30 AM CT Sunday, September 26, 2021 (WMC)

Swells generated by Sam are forecast to reach the Lesser Antilles early this week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The Bermuda Weather Service says the storm “is not a threat to Bermuda at this time.”

Additionally, the NHC is monitoring 3 other disturbances:

Tropical Outlook from the NHC as of 9:30 AM CT Sunday, September 26, 2021 (WMC)

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa on Monday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form by midweek while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance: 60% A broad area of low pressure could form over the eastern or central tropical Atlantic early this week, to the west of the tropical wave that will be moving off the coast of Africa. Thereafter, environmental conditions could support some development of this disturbance while it moves westward at 5 to 10 mph through the middle of the week. Formation chance: 30% An elongated area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the remnants of Peter is located a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. Upper-level winds only appear marginally conducive for some slow development of this disturbance over the next couple of days as it moves northeastward at about 10 mph. Formation chance: 20%

