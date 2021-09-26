Blood drive to support national sickle cell awareness month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today, Action News 5 sponsored a blood drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Sickle Cell is a disease that roughly three thousand people in Shelby County alone live with daily.

People from the Mid-South came to give blood as a treatment to help those living with the disease.

“Some sickle cell patients may require transfusion support throughout their lives. So, these are chronic transfusion protocols, and a single patient can require multiple units for each hospital setting. So, there’s a constant need for blood for sickle cell patients,” Vitalant Chief Medical Officer Courtney Hopkins said.

