377 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department says there are 377 new COVID-19 cases across the county with another 8 virus-related deaths.

The county has seen a total of 140,616 cases and 2,044 deaths since the first was identified in March 2020.

The county is slowly declining from the Delta variant surge that hit the Mid-South by storm over the summer.

The health department says the rolling seven-day average is 333 reported cases per day.

On Friday, SCHD reported another drop in the weekly positivity rate. The rate for the week of September 12 is 10.4% down from the 12.8% reported the week before.

Health officials are urging vaccinations to help the downward trend continue.

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Shelby County.

