18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 cases lower the impacts of the COVID-19 summer surge continue.

Tonight a Memphis family is grieving the loss of a young mother who died from COVID-19.

With tears in her eyes and a candle in one hand the mother of 18-year-old Aushunti Rimmer who died from COVID-19 pleaded family and friends to get vaccinated.

“It hurt me so bad because I didn’t take COVID serious,” Vosche Rimmer said.

Heart shaped balloons were released into the sky in honor of 18-year-old Aushunti Rimmer.

Rimmer who was expecting passed on Thursday from COVID-19. Vosche says she was about five months pregnant.

“It took for me to lose my grandbaby because she was pregnant, it took me to lose my grandbaby and my baby, I lost two lives because of COVID,” Vosche said.

Vosche says all of her family became sick with COVID-19 at the beginning of the month and none of them were vaccinated.

Aside from battling COVID-19 while being pregnant, Vosche says Aushunti had diabetes.

“How many times I wish I could of told her to go and get that shot because I feel like she would be here today,” Vosche said.

The weekly positivity rate in Shelby County is declining… going from 17.6% at it’s highest to 10.4% last week.

As this latest surge slows down Rimmers death highlights the impacts that come after a surge.

“The numbers are getting better in the hospitals, now the deaths have not come down yet because unfortunately deaths follow quite a bit after the cases and the hospitalizations so we’re still having a lot of difficulty in that regard,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.

Rimmer says she plans to get vaccinated and urges all of her family members to do the same.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.