18-year-old expecting mother dies from COVID-19

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 cases lower the impacts of the COVID-19 summer surge continue.

Tonight a Memphis family is grieving the loss of a young mother who died from COVID-19.

With tears in her eyes and a candle in one hand the mother of 18-year-old Aushunti Rimmer who died from COVID-19 pleaded family and friends to get vaccinated.

“It hurt me so bad because I didn’t take COVID serious,” Vosche Rimmer said.

Heart shaped balloons were released into the sky in honor of 18-year-old Aushunti Rimmer.

Rimmer who was expecting passed on Thursday from COVID-19. Vosche says she was about five months pregnant.

“It took for me to lose my grandbaby because she was pregnant, it took me to lose my grandbaby and my baby, I lost two lives because of COVID,” Vosche said.

Vosche says all of her family became sick with COVID-19 at the beginning of the month and none of them were vaccinated.

Aside from battling COVID-19 while being pregnant, Vosche says Aushunti had diabetes.

“How many times I wish I could of told her to go and get that shot because I feel like she would be here today,” Vosche said.

The weekly positivity rate in Shelby County is declining… going from 17.6% at it’s highest to 10.4% last week.

As this latest surge slows down Rimmers death highlights the impacts that come after a surge.

“The numbers are getting better in the hospitals, now the deaths have not come down yet because unfortunately deaths follow quite a bit after the cases and the hospitalizations so we’re still having a lot of difficulty in that regard,” Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.

Rimmer says she plans to get vaccinated and urges all of her family members to do the same.

