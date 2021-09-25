Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia after COVID battle

Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on Wednesday, January. 22, 2014, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Reported by her attorney, Kelly Price not missing and she was reportedly found safe.

Monica Ewing, Kelly’s rep., reported to TMZ that the singer is continuing to recover from COVID at an undisclosed location. County Cobb authorities had been reported to by Kelly’s team that she is accounted for, though she’s still listed missing with the National Crime Information Center.

According to Cobb County officials, Kelly had been listed as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday. They reported no evidence of foul play and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at her residence.

Kelly Price’s last Instagram post was shared on July 29 when she announced that she was battling COVID.

“I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr.’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer”

Price was admitted to ICU according to the family. The family reported to TMZ that they were in touch with Kelly while in the hospital but were shocked to hear she was discharged three weeks later since she was not fully healthy.

The family says that Kelly’s boyfriend is allegedly keeping her family and friends from visiting her home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Mother killed in Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

Latest News

Joey Frisco leading his trio of elephants at the Carden International Circus.
Carden International Circus ‘Return of Fun in 2021!’ comes to Memphis
Lyric Theater
Mid-South theater headliner enlists COVID-19 sniffing dogs to security team
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Powerhouse singer Wendy Moten shares blind audition experience on ‘The Voice’
"The Voice" contestant Katherine Mohler
Memphian Katherine Mohler talks securing spot on ‘The Voice,’ Team Ariana
Bustle of Mid-South Fair hits the Landers Center today