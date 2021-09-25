Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee National Guardsman recognized for life-saving efforts

Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley
Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley(Source: Tennessee Department of Military)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee National Guardsman is being recognized for life-saving efforts.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley rushed to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a person on the Gateway to the Americas port of entry bridge. The person was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Hurley overheard a radio call about a person collapsing and requiring assistance while conducting administrative support at the port of entry.

Hurley is a trained army medic and civilian paramedic. He sprang into action after hearing the call.

Hurley began CPR while Customs and Border Protection called emergency medical services (EMS).

The person regained consciousness and was responsive by the time EMS arrived, thanks to Hurley’s efforts.

“Staff Sgt. Hurley’s willingness to step up in a time of need exemplifies the ideals of what it is to be a Soldier,” said Army National Guard Capt. Billy Blackwell, Hurley’s company commander.

Hurley is a resident of Soddy Daisy, Tennesee, and is deployed on Title-10 active duty order in support of the Department of Defense’s Southwest Border support mission to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Mother killed in Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

Latest News

Collierville community begins healing process after deadly mass shooting
Collierville community begins healing process after deadly mass shooting
Collierville Relief Fund
Relief fund created to support victims of Collierville mass shooting
Town of Collierville holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims
Town of Collierville holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims
Town of Collierville holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims
Town of Collierville holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims