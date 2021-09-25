Tennessee National Guardsman recognized for life-saving efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee National Guardsman is being recognized for life-saving efforts.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley rushed to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a person on the Gateway to the Americas port of entry bridge. The person was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Hurley overheard a radio call about a person collapsing and requiring assistance while conducting administrative support at the port of entry.

Hurley is a trained army medic and civilian paramedic. He sprang into action after hearing the call.

Hurley began CPR while Customs and Border Protection called emergency medical services (EMS).

The person regained consciousness and was responsive by the time EMS arrived, thanks to Hurley’s efforts.

“Staff Sgt. Hurley’s willingness to step up in a time of need exemplifies the ideals of what it is to be a Soldier,” said Army National Guard Capt. Billy Blackwell, Hurley’s company commander.

Hurley is a resident of Soddy Daisy, Tennesee, and is deployed on Title-10 active duty order in support of the Department of Defense’s Southwest Border support mission to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

