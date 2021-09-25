Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Scene of Collierville mass shooting cleared as investigation continues

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police have cleared the crime scene and are now assisting Kroger with securing the store after Thursday’s mass shooting.

Authorities have still not released a motive as we learn more about those who were directly in harm’s way.

”I’ve got a heart condition and a lung condition, and somehow I found the strength to run,” said Linda Fuller.

Fuller stopped by the Collierville Kroger Thursday to pick up milk and a prescription.

”I saw people running toward the back of the store and then this woman came by and said he’s got a gun...run,“ she recalled.

Fuller made it out safely. Fifteen others did not.

Collierville police say the gunman shot 10 employees and five shoppers.

Customer Olivia King died from her injuries.

“She was just really fun, and sweet, and generous, and kind, and just, she had a smile from ear to ear. I mean, she just, she was a wonderful person,” said King’s friend Liz Deely.

Investigators identified the gunman as 29-year-old Uk Thang. They say he worked for a third-party vendor for Kroger.

Police searched his apartment about five minutes from the store. The tags on his car were registered to his parents’ home in Antioch, outside Nashville.

A member of the family’s church spoke to the media Friday.

Kroger says the company is providing counseling for employees and paying them while the store is closed.

Collierville police are providing support for its team members.

”For us, it’s to continue this scene and make sure we do it right. And then for me, our team at CPD...is to make sure we get them the emotional supports that’s coming through critical stress debriefings,” said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

Recovering from this tragedy will take time.

King’s loved ones take solace in the fact that she and her late husband are together again.

”That just flooded me, thinking she’s reunited with him and they absolutely adored each other. And that’s a comfort to know that she’s with him,” said Deely.

Fuller also knew King. Their children were in band together.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Mother killed in Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Chasing the dream of becoming a doctor
Hispanic Heritage Month: Chasing the dream of becoming a doctor
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman in custody after children reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Collierville community begins healing process after deadly mass shooting
Collierville community begins healing process after deadly mass shooting
Collierville Relief Fund
Relief fund created to support victims of Collierville mass shooting