Scene of Collierville mass shooting cleared as investigation continues

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police have cleared the crime scene and are now assisting Kroger with securing the store after Thursday’s mass shooting.

Authorities have still not released a motive as we learn more about those who were directly in harm’s way.

”I’ve got a heart condition and a lung condition, and somehow I found the strength to run,” said Linda Fuller.

Fuller stopped by the Collierville Kroger Thursday to pick up milk and a prescription.

”I saw people running toward the back of the store and then this woman came by and said he’s got a gun...run,“ she recalled.

Fuller made it out safely. Fifteen others did not.

Collierville police say the gunman shot 10 employees and five shoppers.

Customer Olivia King died from her injuries.

“She was just really fun, and sweet, and generous, and kind, and just, she had a smile from ear to ear. I mean, she just, she was a wonderful person,” said King’s friend Liz Deely.

Investigators identified the gunman as 29-year-old Uk Thang. They say he worked for a third-party vendor for Kroger.

Police searched his apartment about five minutes from the store. The tags on his car were registered to his parents’ home in Antioch, outside Nashville.

A member of the family’s church spoke to the media Friday.

Kroger says the company is providing counseling for employees and paying them while the store is closed.

Collierville police are providing support for its team members.

”For us, it’s to continue this scene and make sure we do it right. And then for me, our team at CPD...is to make sure we get them the emotional supports that’s coming through critical stress debriefings,” said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

Recovering from this tragedy will take time.

King’s loved ones take solace in the fact that she and her late husband are together again.

”That just flooded me, thinking she’s reunited with him and they absolutely adored each other. And that’s a comfort to know that she’s with him,” said Deely.

Fuller also knew King. Their children were in band together.

