Relief fund created to support victims of Collierville mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A relief fund has been created to support the victims of the Collierville mass shooting.

The shooting happened Thursday at the Kroger grocery store on Byhalia Road. The shooting claimed the life of one person and injured more than a dozen. The shooting suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The relief fund was set up at Patriot Bank in Collierville.

Donations are being accepted at all bank locations.

Checks should be made out to “Collierville Kroger Victim Fund.” Checks can also be mailed to the locations listed below:

Collierville Relief Fund (Source: #ColliervilleStrong)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.