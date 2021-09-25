Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Relief fund created to support victims of Collierville mass shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A relief fund has been created to support the victims of the Collierville mass shooting.

The shooting happened Thursday at the Kroger grocery store on Byhalia Road. The shooting claimed the life of one person and injured more than a dozen. The shooting suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The relief fund was set up at Patriot Bank in Collierville.

Donations are being accepted at all bank locations.

Checks should be made out to “Collierville Kroger Victim Fund.” Checks can also be mailed to the locations listed below:

Collierville Relief Fund
Collierville Relief Fund(Source: #ColliervilleStrong)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
More than a dozen victims, 1 killed in shooting at Collierville Kroger; shooter dead
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Safety and security are our highest priorities at FedEx. We are aware of an incident in the...
Man dies after shooting in Memphis FedEx parking lot; 2 suspects detained
Multiple victims in shooting at Collierville Kroger
Vice mayor identifies Collierville Kroger shooting victim
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Mother killed in Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

Latest News

Collierville community begins healing process after deadly mass shooting
Collierville community begins healing process after deadly mass shooting
Staff Sgt. Christopher Hurley
Tennessee National Guardsman recognized for life-saving efforts
Town of Collierville holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims
Town of Collierville holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims
Town of Collierville holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims
Town of Collierville holds prayer vigil for mass shooting victims