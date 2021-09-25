Advertise with Us
Pattern stays sunny & dry into early next week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few clouds possible in a few northern spots tonight but most will be clear. The dry and sunny pattern will continue into early next week. Thereafter, a slight chance will be possible for a few showers Wednesday and Thursday but most will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light northeast wind and lows near 60.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the low 60s with a light wind.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny each day along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday a stray shower possible otherwise partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

