More sunshine today, rising temperatures this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There were a few clouds overnight, but those have now moved out and we will have full sunshine today. It’s cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s, but high temperatures will climb to the lower 80s this afternoon. We will have a mild night with low temperatures in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 83 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in mid 50s to 60 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: It will be slightly warmer on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 80s, but humidity will remain low. We will also have full sunshine and no rain tomorrow.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s Monday and it will remain warm through mid-week. Humidity will increase slightly Tuesday. There will also be more clouds mixed in on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances look low for next week, but there could be a stray shower on Thursday.

