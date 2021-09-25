Memphis hosts undefeated UTSA, 30th in scoring offense

Advertise with Us
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is coming off a major high of a win over Mississippi State last week and now has to turn the page and focus on a very good UTSA team.

The roadrunners come in undefeated with a power five win over Illinois.

They also bring in a totally different style of play than Memphis saw with Mississippi State’s air raid offense. UTSA has Sincere McCormick who is coming off a Conference USA Rookie of the Year campaign.

They’re 30th in scoring offense in the country, averaging 39 ppg. Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre says they have a lot of size upfront to set up their entire offense.

“Their two TEs that start that play a lot for them are 6′3,” 270 pounds. So, they’re two big offensive tackles. Their QB is a true dual-threat QB. You have to account for him in the run game. Two receivers that make a lot of plays for them, four and two. BIg play-type guys. I think they’re really balanced offense with big strike ability,” said MacIntyre.

UTSA is another experienced team with 24 total starters returning on offense, defense, and special teams. Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

